Coronavirus scare: Jennifer Garner finds it hard to get parents to stay at home

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 March 2020
Hollywood star Jennifer Garner is frustrated with her parents -- William and Patricia for refusing to stay at home and practice social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) is urging people to practice social distancing and stay home in a bid to prevent the spread of...
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Cheddar's Advice for Parents Working From Home

Cheddar's Advice for Parents Working From Home 02:38

 Working from home can be a challenge, especially when you are a working parent but that is the new normal for some as the coronavirus continues to spread. Cheddar anchor Jill Wagner shares some tips she's picked up.

