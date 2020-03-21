Global  

Country music icon Kenny Rogers no more

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Country music legend Kenny Rogers has died. He was 81. Rogers, who dominated the pop and country charts in the 1970s and 1980s and won three Grammys, passed away "peacefully" from natural causes, reports variety.com.

"Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his...
 Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, who embodied "The Gambler" persona and whose musical career spanned jazz, folk, country and pop has died at 81. Singer, actor, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81

