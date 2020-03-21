Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Patrick Schwarzenegger's name struggle

Patrick Schwarzenegger's name struggle

ContactMusic Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Patrick Schwarzenegger's name struggle

Patrick Schwarzenegger's name struggle 01:27

 Patrick Schwarzenegger's famous name is a "double-edged sword" as his family are "inspirational" but there's also a lot of "pressure" on him because of his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nettrank

nettrank Patrick Schwarzenegger’s name struggle | Entertainment https://t.co/pU7YDjN0KX https://t.co/KrkBchdGbu 8 minutes ago

My_JPA

MyJPA Patrick Schwarzenegger's name struggle https://t.co/Lnm5erSPfC https://t.co/WGTk2lCFbI 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.