Kenny Rogers Passed Away 'Peacefully' at 81

AceShowbiz Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
The 'Coward of the County' singer died at his home in Georgia on Friday night, March 20 'surrounded by members of his family,' according to a statement posted on Twitter.
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Kenny Rogers dead at 81

Kenny Rogers dead at 81 01:07

 Country music legend Kenny Rogers has passed away at the age of 81.

