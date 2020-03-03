You Might Like

Tweets about this Nogo Cologne 'Beacon of Patriotism': Norwegian MP Wants Referendum on Immigration: https://t.co/Sb4KMoFOO8 via @SputnikInt 4 days ago Erik The Eternal Ruler 'Beacon of Patriotism': Norwegian MP Wants Referendum on Immigration - Sputnik International https://t.co/y5kK8djDls 5 days ago Blazing CatFur ‘Beacon of Patriotism’: Norwegian MP Wants Referendum on Immigration https://t.co/6Bb88kKqKN https://t.co/mjuVZAkQmu 6 days ago Michael RT @Carsfield_01: NORWAY - 'Beacon of Patriotism': Norwegian MP Wants Referendum on Immigration: https://t.co/XazjrTUZ5z 6 days ago Carsfield © NORWAY - 'Beacon of Patriotism': Norwegian MP Wants Referendum on Immigration: https://t.co/XazjrTUZ5z 6 days ago Barbara ⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸🇮🇹 RT @badluck_jones: 'Beacon of Patriotism': Norwegian MP Wants Referendum on Immigration - Sputnik International - https://t.co/OXaOLbDZIS o… 1 week ago BillyAngus 'Beacon of Patriotism': Norwegian MP Wants Referendum on Immigration: https://t.co/zwDlaIVp3K via @SputnikInt 1 week ago ᛒᛁᚴᚴᛁᛆ 🇸🇪🇺🇸 RT @NORSKK: FrP in Norway wants to stop all non-western immigration to Norway, and to make Norway a beacon of patriotism in the world. No… 1 week ago