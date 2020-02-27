Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Nearly 90 percent of world population biased against women, UN study finds

Nearly 90 percent of world population biased against women, UN study finds

France 24 Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Nearly 90 percent of the world's population – of every gender – holds some prejudice against women, according to a UN study published Thursday, ahead of International Women's Day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Women’s T20 WC Time to make history, bring World Cup home, says Former captain Diana Edulji

Women’s T20 WC Time to make history, bring World Cup home, says Former captain Diana Edulji 01:42

 Women’s T20 WC Time to make history, bring World Cup home, says Former captain Diana Edulji

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former cricketer Rajkumar congratulates Indian women's cricket team for reaching ICC World T20 finals [Video]Former cricketer Rajkumar congratulates Indian women's cricket team for reaching ICC World T20 finals

Former cricketer Rajkumar congratulates Indian women's cricket team for reaching ICC World T20 finals

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published

World T20 final ‘Just be in that moment’, says Sachin to Indian women’s team [Video]World T20 final ‘Just be in that moment’, says Sachin to Indian women’s team

World T20 final ‘Just be in that moment’, says Sachin to Indian women’s team

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kazia Therapeutics finishes trial enrolment, sets date for data release

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA) (NASDAQ:KZIA) has completed recruitment for the phase II clinical trial in newly-diagnosed glioblastoma (aggressive brain...
Proactive Investors

Broadcast news networks paid more attention to climate change in 2019

Broadcast news networks paid more attention to climate change in 2019Photo by Michele Crowe / CBS via Getty Images Coverage of climate change on network news programs was up 68 percent in 2019 after a dip in 2018, according to...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WonderfulwomanK

Dr. Vicki Hayes RT @France24_en: Nearly 90 percent of world population biased against women, UN study finds https://t.co/3VvGSFxJPk https://t.co/StaaNMxF3o 3 minutes ago

MugaboJda

Jean d'Amour Mugabo Nearly 90 percent of world population biased against women, UN study finds #IWD2020 #UNWomen https://t.co/pxwrTdjArq 26 minutes ago

neurosocialself

neuro.social.self World: ~ 90% global population, including women, hold some biases against women, UN study | March 2020… https://t.co/CzagYQlOEh 38 minutes ago

redball2

redball World: ~ 90% global population, including women, hold some biases against women, UN study | March 2020… https://t.co/P0hYgz6pt2 38 minutes ago

cwharlow

pumpernickel bear RT @AngelaKorras: Nearly 90 percent of world population biased against women, UN study finds https://t.co/VPkhPgxDmF 40 minutes ago

AngelaKorras

Angela Korras Nearly 90 percent of world population biased against women, UN study finds https://t.co/VPkhPgxDmF 42 minutes ago

ineeshadvs

Neeshad Shafi Nearly 90 percent of world population biased against women, UN study finds https://t.co/dIkOHVKBHt #WomensDay2020 45 minutes ago

EnochWarmann

enoch dipoumbi warmann Nearly 90 percent of world population biased against women, UN study finds https://t.co/anRXXVDNvJ Against Michelle… https://t.co/uci9dr3nNg 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.