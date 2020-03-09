Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Italy Limits Movement in Entire Country in Bid to Halt Coronavirus

Italy Limits Movement in Entire Country in Bid to Halt Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
All of Italy’s 60 million people are coming under restrictions that had earlier applied to the northern part of the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Italy's premier has extended internal travel restrictions imposed in the north to the entire country

Italy's premier has extended internal travel restrictions imposed in the north to the entire country
Newsday Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Italy

Made in Italy Italy Limits Movement in Entire Country in Bid to Halt Coronavirus https://t.co/pNnQpx0lFh https://t.co/7nCLIfCMer 9 minutes ago

LifeCanBeeFunny

Life Can Be Funny "Italy Limits Movement in Entire Country in Bid to Halt Coronavirus" by BY JASON HOROWITZ via NYT New York Times https://t.co/TVDJklc8Dm 15 minutes ago

noqtanews

NOQTA Italy Limits Movement in Entire Country in Bid to Halt Coronavirus via New York Times https://t.co/BgcD1Ir34c https://t.co/lYEsGx4huk 16 minutes ago

NiteStar

Peter C. Frank "Italy Limits Movement in Entire Country in Bid to Halt Coronavirus" by BY JASON HOROWITZ via NYT New York Times https://t.co/WawIRD2NXI 19 minutes ago

rajsuman110

Raj Suman "Italy Limits Movement in Entire Country in Bid to Halt Coronavirus" by BY JASON HOROWITZ via NYT New York Times https://t.co/wnsnnt9etW 21 minutes ago

BoscoJl65

Jose Lopes "Italy Limits Movement in Entire Country in Bid to Halt Coronavirus" by BY JASON HOROWITZ via NYT… https://t.co/FrnxVX2dj8 22 minutes ago

Middle_E_Daily

MiddleEastDaily Italy Limits Movement in Entire Country in Bid to Halt Coronavirus https://t.co/eRob5qyZr5 https://t.co/jFXsUtLykN 22 minutes ago

jldavoll2

LarryDavoll "Italy Limits Movement in Entire Country in Bid to Halt Coronavirus" by BY JASON HOROWITZ via NYT New York Times https://t.co/ULDzQPEYFY 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.