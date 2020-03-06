Global  

Wanted Russian rebel Igor Girkin scorns MH17 trial

BBC News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Wanted Russian rebel Igor Girkin scorned the MH17 trial, in a BBC interview. He is among four accused over the 2014 plane disaster, in which 298 people died.
