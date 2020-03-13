Avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus symptoms, WHO says

6 hours ago < > Embed Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published Colorado COVID-19 tests prioritized for most at-risk & health care workers; state launches new tracking site 02:55 Though Colorado is hoping it can expand its testing capacity for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in coming days, only people who are at risk of the most severe infections by the virus are being prioritized for testing at the moment, the state epidemiologist said Tuesday as the case count grew to 183.