Head of Brazilian Senate Davi Alcolumbre Tests Positive for COVID-19

RIA Nov. Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Head of Brazil's Senate tests positive for coronavirus - statement

Davi Alcolumbre, the head of Brazil's Senate, became the latest high-level political figure to test positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, his office said in a...
Reuters


