Italy threatens to ban outdoor exercise in response to relentless coronavirus death toll

France 24 Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The Italian government threatened on Wednesday to ban all outdoor exercise as the coronavirus death toll soared to 2,978 and frustration grew over the number of people defying a nationwide lockdown order.
