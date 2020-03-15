Italy threatens to ban outdoor exercise in response to relentless coronavirus death toll
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () The Italian government threatened on Wednesday to ban all outdoor exercise as the coronavirus death toll soared to 2,978 and frustration grew over the number of people defying a nationwide lockdown order.
The death toll rose again in the U.S., to 69, with more than 3,770 confirmed cases as of early Monday. The global death toll has surpassed 6,500.
