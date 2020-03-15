Karen The Italian government threatened on Wednesday to ban all outdoor exercise as the coronavirus death toll soared to… https://t.co/nxKoye5PNy 34 seconds ago W. Clayton RT @France24_en: ▶️ Italy threatens to ban outdoor exercise in response to relentless coronavirus death toll https://t.co/2DelirN1FD https:… 2 minutes ago FRANCE 24 English ▶️ Italy threatens to ban outdoor exercise in response to relentless coronavirus death toll https://t.co/2DelirN1FD https://t.co/VHbVFx9m5v 5 minutes ago HP RT @RadioPakistan: #CoronavirusUpdates : In #Italy, Govt threatens to ban all outdoor exercise while death toll rises to 3000. 35,713 confi… 14 minutes ago FRANCE 24 – Europe Italy threatens to ban outdoor exercise in response to relentless coronavirus death toll https://t.co/LfF3lONunV https://t.co/ZN7tWTbJto 27 minutes ago Radio Pakistan #CoronavirusUpdates : In #Italy, Govt threatens to ban all outdoor exercise while death toll rises to 3000. 35,713… https://t.co/GPx1OiRfQt 53 minutes ago MARCO POLO RT @MohammadFarooq_: The Italian government threatened on Wednesday to ban all outdoor exercise as the coronavirus death toll soared to 2,9… 53 minutes ago Mohammad Farooq The Italian government threatened on Wednesday to ban all outdoor exercise as the coronavirus death toll soared to… https://t.co/qWcz6MNkfD 1 hour ago