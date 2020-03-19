Lorg Fírinne RT @AngelWarrior321: Alyssa Milano Throws Temper Tantrum, Calls Trump A “Racist Piece of Sh*t” - Trump Train https://t.co/rybYZQbsTU 5 hours ago

Michael H.Lane Alyssa Milano Calls President Trump a “Racist Piece of Sh*t” For Saying “Chinese Virus” https://t.co/E6rOLuWJBA via @WayneDupreeShow 5 hours ago

Luis Urbano Duarte RT @SputnikInt: 'Racist piece of sh*t': Alyssa Milano calls Trump out over 'Chinese virus' remarks @Alyssa_Milano @realDonaldTrump https:/… 5 hours ago

Woodstockdon Keep pushing their buttons @realDonaldTrump and they will continue showing their true allegiance. #ChinaVirus Alys… https://t.co/b3MvcEcXT1 7 hours ago

Sputnik 'Racist piece of sh*t': Alyssa Milano calls Trump out over 'Chinese virus' remarks @Alyssa_Milano @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/MeFJfo7jll 7 hours ago

Jeff Smith RT @JeffSmith052965: Per: @Alyssa_Milano ... Stop calling it Chinese !!!..... You RACIST Piece Of Sh*t !!! 🐈 Fart Sound !!! https://t.co/1… 8 hours ago

Jeff Smith Per: @Alyssa_Milano ... Stop calling it Chinese !!!..... You RACIST Piece Of Sh*t !!! 🐈 Fart Sound !!!… https://t.co/HqmN7V1olb 8 hours ago