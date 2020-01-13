Global  

Australia vs. South Africa | Smith and Warner return to scene of ‘sandpapergate’

Hindu Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Australia and South Africa meet in series-deciding T20I
Australia in South Africa 2020 Scoreboard

Mar 4 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 2nd odi between South Africa and Australia on Wednesday at Bloemfontein, South Africa South Africa win by 6 wickets...
Reuters India Also reported by •The Age

Tweets about this

ipurubhatia

puru bhatia RT @cricbuzz: Pinch yourself! Steve Smith has miscued one on the shuffle, he's caught at mid-wicket trying to flick off Ngidi Australia 8… 30 minutes ago

AVINASH49465394

AVI NASH RT @ESPNcricinfo: Ngidi gets his second wicket - Steve Smith falls for 13! Australia 81/2 after 12.4 overs. https://t.co/r9kqCjhdMI | #SA… 31 minutes ago

EspnCricWorld

IccCWCup2019 =:WICKET: Australia 81/2 (12.4/50 ov, won the toss) v South Africa Smith c Smuts b Ngidi 13 (17) Ngidi 4.4-0-26-2 https://t.co/ai6VuBxEU7 33 minutes ago

Dish_Sport_Live

@HBL_PSL_T20 AUSTRALIA_Tour-Of_SOUTH-AFRICA 2ND_ODI MATCH Live Score - Toss win on_AUS AUS_114/3 Ovr_19 = A Finch 38* S Smith 13… https://t.co/3RW7EfrAzG 39 minutes ago

QHACricket

Sports Lover #PSL5 #HBLPSLV ❤ ESPNscorecard: WICKET: Australia 81/2 (12.4/50 ov, won the toss) v South Africa Smith c Smuts b Ngidi 13 (17) Ngidi… https://t.co/iIHDhwMZK9 48 minutes ago

willowtv

Willow TV Smith, Caught by Smuts!! #SAvAUS @willowtv @icc @OfficialCSA @cricketcomau https://t.co/oaF2KrGpm9 https://t.co/PmhIG5dIJq 54 minutes ago

Extra_Pace

Extra Pace South Africa fighting back well with Lungi Ngidi claiming his third to remove Steve Smith for 13! Australia 86-3… https://t.co/On3SiPE8m0 58 minutes ago

faridi_lovely

Nehal Ahmed Faridi Lovely Robert RT @InsideEdgeCrick: Ngidi has taken the wickets of Warner, Smith and now Labuschagne with a golden duck. 50 wickets in ODI cricket now for… 1 hour ago

