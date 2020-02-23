Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > India vs New Zealand, ICC Women's T20I World Cup 2020: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

India vs New Zealand, ICC Women's T20I World Cup 2020: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

DNA Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
After two wins in two matches, India now face New Zealand in their group stage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Trent Boult rocks India's batting on Day 3 | OneIndia News

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Trent Boult rocks India's batting on Day 3 | OneIndia News 02:33

 Team India find themselves in deep trouble at the close of play on day three of the wellington test against the new zealand. New Zealand speedster Trent Boult rocked India's top-order in the second innings before Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari showed some resilience to help India reach 144 for four...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New era of games will begin with launch of Khelo India Winter Games Kiren Rijiju [Video]New era of games will begin with launch of Khelo India Winter Games Kiren Rijiju

New era of games will begin with launch of Khelo India Winter Games Kiren Rijiju

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published

Former cricketer Rajkumar congratulates Indian women's cricket team for reaching ICC World T20 finals [Video]Former cricketer Rajkumar congratulates Indian women's cricket team for reaching ICC World T20 finals

Former cricketer Rajkumar congratulates Indian women's cricket team for reaching ICC World T20 finals

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup Live Cricket Streaming: When and where is the match?


Indian Express Also reported by •DNAZee NewsReuters India

Rising to the challenge as women's cricket lifts

Pressure comes in many forms, but Australia handled the lot against New Zealand in their bid to defend the Twenty20 World Cup.
The Age


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.