Coronavirus updates: U.S. soldier in South Korea tests positive as global toll rises

euronews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
News video: U.S. Soldier Stationed In South Korea Has The Coronavirus

U.S. Soldier Stationed In South Korea Has The Coronavirus 01:24

 U.S. Forces Korea said the 23-year-old soldier has quarantined himself inside his off-base residence.

Recent related videos from verified sources

South Korean soldiers disinfect Gangnam streets in Seoul [Video]South Korean soldiers disinfect Gangnam streets in Seoul

South Korean soldiers from the Capital Defense Command disinfected streets in Gangnam district on Friday (March 6) amid the rapid increase of coronavirus cases across the country.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published

Employee at San Diego AT&T Store Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Employee at San Diego AT&T Store Tests Positive for Coronavirus

AT&T temporarily closed six retail stores in San Diego after a retail worker tested positive for the coronavirus, a company spokesman said Thursday.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

One Hyundai Motor factory worker in South Korea tests positive for virus - Yonhap

One worker at Hyundai Motor's factory complex in South Korea's southeastern city of Ulsan has tested positive for coronavirus, Yonhap News Agency said on Friday,...
Reuters

Coronavirus updates: US soldier in South Korea contracts virus

The coronavirus epidemic has triggered several warnings from officials about an impending pandemic. Follow DW for the latest updates across the globe as public...
Deutsche Welle

Tweets about this

DianaChingakham

Diana .@mapsofworld | Of the 5,300 people with coronavirus in South Korea, 31 are from the military. China doesn’t have a… https://t.co/HzyT6bYdz3 2 days ago

HeleneFernand16

Pink ghost RT @ContagionTrack: #Coronavirus live updates: Wife of US soldier in South Korea infected days after husband diagnosed with virus. #corona… 6 days ago

ContagionTrack

Contagion Tracker #Coronavirus live updates: Wife of US soldier in South Korea infected days after husband diagnosed with virus.… https://t.co/ev2yMRkfaJ 6 days ago

MonicaC24518749

Monica Craig RT @WebMD: The U.S. Army says an American soldier in South Korea has been diagnosed with COVID-19. This is the first time a U.S. service me… 6 days ago

Bennythesnitch

Benny the snitch @realDonaldTrump @JohnJHarwood @CNN Coronavirus live updates: Wife of US soldier in South Korea infected days after… https://t.co/YL0pg1Br89 6 days ago

ToSexyandIKnoIT

amerk RT @NBCNews: LATEST: Jamaica denies cruise ship with more than 6,000 on board access to the port of Ocho Rios after a crew member displayed… 6 days ago

stand_4_america

Free America Network Coronavirus live updates: Countries ban travelers from South Korea as US soldier tests positive This is a live https://t.co/ZpXROilMTl 6 days ago

AllBRKNews

All Breaking News A 23-year-old soldier stationed in South Korea is the first service member to test positive for the illness. Follow… https://t.co/92UWSn0NAz 6 days ago

