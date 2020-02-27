George Clooney 'saddened' by child labor claims against Nespresso: 'Work will be done'

ᴰᴿᴱ RT @NBCNews: A U.K. documentary alleges that young children in Guatemala are forced to work long hours for little money picking coffee bean… 2 hours ago / RT @GoCeeps: George Clooney 'saddened' by child labor claims against Nespresso https://t.co/TdVYwFMiR2 2 hours ago / RT @NBCNews: George Clooney says he is "saddened" by child-labor claims against coffee giant Nespresso, a brand he promotes, and vows that… 2 hours ago Russia Revealed @LuciusVenator @ASegals @LizardRumsfeld @SpecialHeart2me @nytimes @csiscanada Clooney? The guy who's into the expl… https://t.co/qwUfqBXOYq 12 hours ago SIANI Agriculture RT @LizFordGuardian: George Clooney 'surprised and saddened' by child labour allegations on farms used by @Nespresso #globaldev https://t.c… 20 hours ago The Pourover George Clooney 'saddened' by alleged child labour on Nespresso coffee farms - via @guardian https://t.co/4HbGd0gXv9 https://t.co/PRNeRldOwD 1 day ago Alessandra Golisano RT @immsollawyers: The importance of #corporatecomplianceaudits George Clooney 'saddened' by alleged child labour on Nespresso coffee farms… 1 day ago FunRumor George Clooney is Saddened about Nespresso’s Alleged Link to Child Labor https://t.co/NDvB9llMP8 https://t.co/PCqnkzOgxb 1 day ago