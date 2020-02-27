Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > George Clooney > George Clooney 'saddened' by child labor claims against Nespresso: 'Work will be done'

George Clooney 'saddened' by child labor claims against Nespresso: 'Work will be done'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
George Clooney says he's "surprised and saddened" to hear allegations of child labor raised against Nespresso, where he serves as a brand ambassador.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: George Clooney 'surprised and saddened' by coffee firm's alleged links to child labour

George Clooney 'surprised and saddened' by coffee firm's alleged links to child labour 00:53

 George Clooney has vowed to take action after coffee company Nespresso, which he has endorsed on TV for years was linked to a child labour investigation.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

George Clooney 'Saddened' By Allegations Of Nespresso Breaking Child Labor Laws [Video]George Clooney 'Saddened' By Allegations Of Nespresso Breaking Child Labor Laws

George Clooney said Nespresso still has “work to do” after an investigation claimed they participated in child labor. According to CNN, the investigation points to child labor laws broken ast six..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

George Clooney Reacts to Child Labor Claims Against Nespresso

George Clooney is responding to child labor claims aimed at Nespresso, for which he is a brand ambassador. The 58-year-old Up in the Air actor is both...
Just Jared

George Clooney Asserts Nespresso 'Has Work to Do' Amid Link to Child Labor

The 'Money Monster' star, who has endorsed the coffee company over the past four years, admits he is 'surprised and saddened' by journalist Anthony Barnett's...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

Dremo__

ᴰᴿᴱ RT @NBCNews: A U.K. documentary alleges that young children in Guatemala are forced to work long hours for little money picking coffee bean… 2 hours ago

_DeadAccount

/ RT @GoCeeps: George Clooney 'saddened' by child labor claims against Nespresso https://t.co/TdVYwFMiR2 2 hours ago

_DeadAccount

/ RT @NBCNews: George Clooney says he is "saddened" by child-labor claims against coffee giant Nespresso, a brand he promotes, and vows that… 2 hours ago

HatesHorseshoes

Russia Revealed @LuciusVenator @ASegals @LizardRumsfeld @SpecialHeart2me @nytimes @csiscanada Clooney? The guy who's into the expl… https://t.co/qwUfqBXOYq 12 hours ago

SIANIAgri

SIANI Agriculture RT @LizFordGuardian: George Clooney 'surprised and saddened' by child labour allegations on farms used by @Nespresso #globaldev https://t.c… 20 hours ago

thepouroverblog

The Pourover George Clooney 'saddened' by alleged child labour on Nespresso coffee farms - via @guardian https://t.co/4HbGd0gXv9 https://t.co/PRNeRldOwD 1 day ago

A_Golisano

Alessandra Golisano RT @immsollawyers: The importance of #corporatecomplianceaudits George Clooney 'saddened' by alleged child labour on Nespresso coffee farms… 1 day ago

FunRumor

FunRumor George Clooney is Saddened about Nespresso’s Alleged Link to Child Labor https://t.co/NDvB9llMP8 https://t.co/PCqnkzOgxb 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.