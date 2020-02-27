Global  

Western United seek alternatives after last match in Geelong

The Age Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Western United plays its last game for the season in Geelong on Sunday and plans for next season are in flux with venues in inner west favoured over GMHAB.
Recent related news from verified sources

Rudan galvanises Western United ahead of must-win match

Western United's season is hanging in the balance but a win over the Mariners could start a revival and a run to the finals.
The Age

Western nations demand immediate cease-fire in Syria’s Idlib

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and key Western allies on Thursday demanded an immediate cease-fire in Syria’s last opposition stronghold in...
Seattle Times

