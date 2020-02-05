Green scores 21 to carry Northern Iowa past Evansville 84-64

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa extended its home winning streak to 16 games, beating Evansville 84-64 on Wednesday night. Trae Berhow had 16 points and seven rebounds for Northern Iowa (24-5, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Isaiah Brown added 12 points. Noah Carter had 11 points. Jawaun Newton […] 👓 View full article

