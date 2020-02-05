Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Green scores 21 to carry Northern Iowa past Evansville 84-64

Green scores 21 to carry Northern Iowa past Evansville 84-64

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa extended its home winning streak to 16 games, beating Evansville 84-64 on Wednesday night. Trae Berhow had 16 points and seven rebounds for Northern Iowa (24-5, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Isaiah Brown added 12 points. Noah Carter had 11 points. Jawaun Newton […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Enough is enough' - Dems calls for Iowa recanvass [Video]'Enough is enough' - Dems calls for Iowa recanvass

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez on Thursday called for a recanvass of the Iowa caucuses after an array of problems delayed results from the party’s first 2020 presidential nominating..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published

Buttigieg leads, Biden lags in first Iowa results [Video]Buttigieg leads, Biden lags in first Iowa results

Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses on Tuesday, and former Vice President Joe Biden trailed badly in fourth..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Green scores 21 to carry Northern Iowa past Evansville 84-64

AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa won its 16th straight home game, rolling past Evansville 84-64
FOX Sports

Phyfe leads Northern Iowa past Drake 70-43

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Austin Phyfe scored 17 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and Northern Iowa rolled past Drake 70-43 on Saturday to capture the Missouri...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

slice7

Daniel L Schleisman RT @WHOhd: Green Scores 21 to Carry Northern Iowa Past Evansville 84-64 https://t.co/yXpnKZOc2o https://t.co/KgGdX6KeG4 1 week ago

WHOhd

WHO-HD Ch. 13 News Green Scores 21 to Carry Northern Iowa Past Evansville 84-64 https://t.co/yXpnKZOc2o https://t.co/KgGdX6KeG4 1 week ago

KJAN1220

KJAN Radio Green scores 21 to carry Northern Iowa past Evansville 84-64 https://t.co/dT48Tvp0A7 1 week ago

KCCITabbert

Nick Tabbert Unbeaten at the McLeod! Now @UNImbb can win the @ValleyHoops title outright with a win Saturday at @DrakeBulldogsMB… https://t.co/IDgEpMrYeq 1 week ago

weareiowa5news

We Are Iowa Local 5 AJ Green scores 21 to carry Northern Iowa past Evansville 84-64 https://t.co/wX5vVBTxjh 1 week ago

BigShotsMedia

Big Shots Media Green scores 21 to carry Northern Iowa past Evansville 84-64 https://t.co/oA8hKgkrgO via @USATODAY 1 week ago

bennettblk

Bennett Blake UNI continues home winning streak and extends Evansville's losing streak https://t.co/LWjYjVaO6S 1 week ago

965ksom

96.5 KSOM UNI continues home winning streak and extends Evansville's losing streak https://t.co/KZz7o0f79W 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.