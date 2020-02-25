Airlines send in world’s strongest disinfectants to fight the novel coronavirus
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Qantas Airways, Korean Air Lines and Singapore Airlines's Scoot unit are among carriers that helped evacuate people from the outbreak's epicenter, the Chinese city of Wuhan, and from a cruise ship off Japan. They've stepped up aircraft-cleaning efforts as a result, trying to ensure that planes used in rescue missions are safe to be put back into commercial use.
Airlines across the globe have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus. American Airlines has extended the suspension of China and Hong Kong flights through April 24. Air France said it would suspend flights to and from mainland China for much of March. According...
