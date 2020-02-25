Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Airlines send in world’s strongest disinfectants to fight the novel coronavirus

Airlines send in world’s strongest disinfectants to fight the novel coronavirus

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Qantas Airways, Korean Air Lines  and Singapore Airlines's Scoot unit are among carriers that helped evacuate people from the outbreak's epicenter, the Chinese city of Wuhan, and from a cruise ship off Japan. They've stepped up aircraft-cleaning efforts as a result, trying to ensure that planes used in rescue missions are safe to be put back into commercial use.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published < > Embed
News video: Airlines Across The World Are Suspending Flights Due To Coronavirus

Airlines Across The World Are Suspending Flights Due To Coronavirus 00:32

 Airlines across the globe have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus. American Airlines has extended the suspension of China and Hong Kong flights through April 24. Air France said it would suspend flights to and from mainland China for much of March. According...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How airlines are sanitizing planes amid the coronavirus outbreak [Video]How airlines are sanitizing planes amid the coronavirus outbreak

WORLD — As the novel coronavirus spreads globally, major airlines are taking preventative measures to ensure their airplanes are as clean as possible. Southwest Airlines told CNN Travel that their..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:36Published

Airlines Hit More Coronavirus-Related Turbulence [Video]Airlines Hit More Coronavirus-Related Turbulence

Airlines stocks are hitting more turbulence as investors try to gauge how the ongoing coronavirus outbreak will affect passenger traffic, revenue and earnings.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Why Southwest Airlines was upgraded amid worries about air travel

Southwest Airlines Co.'s unique position among the four largest U.S. airlines could be a boon as the travel industry braces for softening demand as the...
bizjournals Also reported by •Business Insider

Sea-Tac Airport, airlines launch COVID-19 disinfection blitz

Delta Air Lines is fogging the interiors of its aircraft with disinfectant after flights arrive in Seattle and Portland from Asia. Alaska Airlines has enhanced...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Ziyaggy

Ziyaad Mohomed RT @busrep: Airlines send in world’s strongest disinfectants to fight coronavirus https://t.co/AiGLNTqmJg #coronavirus #Coronavirus2019nCoV 17 hours ago

busrep

Business Report Airlines send in world’s strongest disinfectants to fight coronavirus https://t.co/AiGLNTqmJg #coronavirus #Coronavirus2019nCoV 19 hours ago

newrayoo

Empty-R RT @alfonslopeztena: Airlines are turning to the world’s hardest-hitting disinfectants to rid planes of the coronavirus. The standard vacuu… 5 days ago

busrep

Business Report Airlines send in world’s strongest disinfectants to fight coronavirus https://t.co/AiGLNTHXAO #coronavirus #Coronavirus2019nCoV 5 days ago

star_asia

Star Asia Int'l Airlines send in world’s strongest disinfectants to fight virus https://t.co/JazMYomg42 https://t.co/6zj5OnfZOi 5 days ago

silverserpant

SensibleSam RT @SanhoTree: Airlines send in world’s strongest disinfectants to fight the novel coronavirus https://t.co/23gR8HA1YF Watch out for a one-… 6 days ago

SanhoTree

Sanho Tree Airlines send in world’s strongest disinfectants to fight the novel coronavirus https://t.co/23gR8HA1YF Watch out f… https://t.co/2sVbyJxTSP 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.