Late Night Wonders: Can Trump Fight a Disease He Can’t Spell?

NYTimes.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
President Trump misspelled “coronavirus” in a tweet. “Even worse, Trump also misspelled ‘C.D.C.,’” Conan O’Brien joked.
News video: Late Night Hosts Laugh About Trump In India

Late Night Hosts Laugh About Trump In India 01:39

 President Donald Trump’s state visit to India was gold to late night comics.

Late Night On Trump’s Impeachment Acquittal [Video]Late Night On Trump’s Impeachment Acquittal

After the Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on all impeachment charges, late night hosts lamented about what happened on Capitol Hill.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:12Published

Late Night Hosts Joke About Impeachment Trial [Video]Late Night Hosts Joke About Impeachment Trial

Late night comics had a field day over how lawmakers are spending their time during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:42Published


Seth Meyers mocks Trump's 'super weird' makeout session with the American flag

"The Trump era has turned all of us into cats trying to follow multiple laser pointers at once," Late Night host Seth Meyers quipped during Monday's episode....
Mashable

"We'd be better off with a monkey president":Late night hosts roast Trump's 'hunch' about coronavirus death rate

Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers are among the Late Night hosts poking fun at Trump's remarks
Independent


gerge42

Susanne Maier RT @deYook: "two words: gratuitous cruelty" — Yanis Varoufakis on the treatment of Julian #Assange: https://t.co/xThFYcB10z (from 3m 30s).… 5 days ago

deYook

Charlie Skelton "two words: gratuitous cruelty" — Yanis Varoufakis on the treatment of Julian #Assange: https://t.co/xThFYcB10z (fr… https://t.co/a6EneAfTG4 5 days ago

LuladelCarmen2

Lula del Carmen RT @pmansilla15: Late Night Wonders: Can Trump Fight a Disease He Can’t Spell? - The New York Times #GOP #GOPsoProud #TrumpVirus #TrumpLaAm… 1 week ago

pmansilla15

Patti Mansilla Late Night Wonders: Can Trump Fight a Disease He Can’t Spell? - The New York Times #GOP #GOPsoProud #TrumpVirus… https://t.co/Q9FqMPYJWB 1 week ago

CraigCamp

Craig Camp Late Night Wonders: Can Trump Fight a Disease He Can’t Spell? https://t.co/iFvrRmD2y1 1 week ago

guttau

Jim Guttau Late Night Wonders: Can Trump Fight a Disease He Can’t Spell? - via @nytimes #coronavirus https://t.co/at9cltsGVz 1 week ago

LMistereo

langelo mistereo Late Night Wonders: Can Trump Fight a Disease He Can’t Spell? https://t.co/TJQNsHsL7u 1 week ago

ChavezGeist

robert 🐛...💭...🦋 chavez Late Night Wonders: Can Trump Fight a Disease He Can’t Spell? - The New York Times https://t.co/VFF07lovcu 1 week ago

