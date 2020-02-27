Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Braves’ Freeman says elbow OK, hopes to play next week

Braves’ Freeman says elbow OK, hopes to play next week

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Freddie Freeman hopes to return to the Atlanta Braves lineup next week after his surgically repaired right elbow swelled and forced him out of action a few days ago. The four-time All-Star had three loose bodies removed from his elbow in October to address years-long pain that caused an ill-timed […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TimTuckerAJC

Tim Tucker Freeman returns to Braves’ lineup, says elbow ‘felt good.’ That and other news and notes from last night's game: https://t.co/hrQHBGwoeg 3 days ago

ajc

AJC Freeman returns to Braves’ lineup, says elbow ‘felt good’ https://t.co/xuLQNWI11O 4 days ago

TimesDaily

TimesDaily Newspaper NORTH PORT, Fla. — Freddie Freeman hopes to return to the Atlanta Braves lineup next week after his surgically repa… https://t.co/BlmunlcU1R 1 week ago

decaturdaily

The Decatur Daily NORTH PORT, Fla. — Freddie Freeman hopes to return to the Atlanta Braves lineup next week after his surgically repa… https://t.co/ADY7RassvJ 1 week ago

latestscore

World Sports Freeman: Elbow OK, hopes to play next week https://t.co/KvQQ3oSKew 1 week ago

HDHSports

Henry Herald Sports Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman said the swelling of his surgically impaired right elbow won't keep hi… https://t.co/NQzyN9aqfq 1 week ago

TheHenryHerald

The Henry Herald Braves 1B Freddie Freeman says elbow swelling not a concern https://t.co/cXNnjsx76X https://t.co/QmDy7A0ceD 1 week ago

Albany_Herald

The Albany Herald Braves 1B Freddie Freeman says elbow swelling not a concern https://t.co/LkRclnfYXP https://t.co/GYzhvU7qDm 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.