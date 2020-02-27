Delhi violence: Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for deceased’s family; lists out peace initiatives

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published Delhi violence: Intelligence Bureau staffer, a cop's son, killed; family mourns 02:38 An Intelligence Bureau staffer was killed in Delhi violence. Ankit Sharma was killed on Feb 25 & his body was found a day later. His family was devastated by the news. Sharma worked as a security assistant in the IB. His father is an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Delhi police. Delhi Chief Minister...