Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Delhi violence: Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for deceased’s family; lists out peace initiatives

Delhi violence: Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for deceased’s family; lists out peace initiatives

Hindu Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those killed in the communal riots in Delhi, as h
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi violence: Intelligence Bureau staffer, a cop's son, killed; family mourns

Delhi violence: Intelligence Bureau staffer, a cop's son, killed; family mourns 02:38

 An Intelligence Bureau staffer was killed in Delhi violence. Ankit Sharma was killed on Feb 25 & his body was found a day later. His family was devastated by the news. Sharma worked as a security assistant in the IB. His father is an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Delhi police. Delhi Chief Minister...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, discusses Delhi violence, coronavirus [Video]Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, discusses Delhi violence, coronavirus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside Parliament. Both leaders met for the first time after Delhi Assembly polls. Calling it a courtesy meeting, Kejriwal said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:23Published

PM Modi says for development, we need unity, peace and harmony | Oneindia News [Video]PM Modi says for development, we need unity, peace and harmony | Oneindia News

PM Modi tells BJP leaders that peace is needed for prosperity; 369 FIRs lodged in connection with Delhi riots; Iran speaks up on 'organised violence' in Delhi; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi Riots: Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of those killed

Kejriwal announced several peace and rehabilitation measures after Delhi riots claimed 38 lives.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee News

Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, discusses Delhi violence, coronavirus

This was the first visit between Kejriwal and Modi after the former gained a huge victory in the recently held Delhi Assembly elections.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SaifKha41722667

Saif Khan RT @irenaakbar: AAP govt to give Rs 1cr to families of Ankit Sharma,Ratan Lal & Rs 10lac to othr victims’ families. Muslim lives have less… 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.