WorldNews Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Taylor Swift is unrecognisable in new video for ‘The Man’Taylor Swift has unveiled a new music video for her song “The Man”, in which she undergoes an impressive transformation to transform into the titular character. The singer unveiled the clip on Thursday after teasing its release the previous day. In the gender-bending video, Swift, makes a statement about misogyny and male privilege, by way of a character engaging in several oft-criticised behaviours. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Notably, she can be seen, donning a suit and tie, sitting with her legs far apart from each other in a crowded public transportation car – a practice known as manspreading. Swift’s character also...
Taylor Swift is unrecognisable in new video for 'The Man'

Singer makes a statement on misogyny and male privilege
Watch The Painstaking Process of Transforming Taylor Swift Into ‘The Man’

In a new behind-the-scenes video, Swift describes the complicated process of tranforming herself into "The Man."
