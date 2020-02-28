Global  

Purdue takes advantage of Indiana’s shooting to end skid

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams scored 19 points and Eric Hunter Jr. added 17 on Thursday to held Purdue hold off a late charge from Indiana 57-49. he Boilermakers (15-14, 8-10 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing by winning a seventh straight against their in-state rival. Devonte Green had 11 points and Justin […]
