Purdue takes advantage of Indiana’s shooting to end skid Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams scored 19 points and Eric Hunter Jr. added 17 on Thursday to held Purdue hold off a late charge from Indiana 57-49. he Boilermakers (15-14, 8-10 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing by winning a seventh straight against their in-state rival. Devonte Green had 11 points and Justin […] 👓 View full article

