Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tom Brady > Kurt Warner to Tom Brady: If you leave Patriots, join Titans instead of AFC West team

Kurt Warner to Tom Brady: If you leave Patriots, join Titans instead of AFC West team

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
As a former NFL MVP who dealt with a late-career change, Kurt Warner knows some of the challenges facing Tom Brady ahead of free agency.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Would Tom Brady Actually Ditch The Pats For Vegas? [Video]Would Tom Brady Actually Ditch The Pats For Vegas?

Business Insider reports the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly want to sign NFL phenom Tom Brady. That is, should the longtime New England Patriots quarterback choose to leave his team. Brady would be a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Sports Final: Could Tom Brady Sign Elsewhere This Offseason? [Video]Sports Final: Could Tom Brady Sign Elsewhere This Offseason?

Tom Brady will be a free agent until March 18, but would the quarterback really leave New England? Mike Reiss joined Steve Burton on WBZ-TV's Sports Final on Sunday night, and said all it takes is one..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Where should Tom Brady play? Kurt Warner has advice for New England Patriots free agent

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner knows a thing or two about what Tom Brady could possibly be experiencing with the New England Patriots.  
azcentral.com

Clay Travis: Titans are ‘by far’ the best spot for Tom Brady if he leaves Patriots

Clay Travis: Titans are ‘by far’ the best spot for Tom Brady if he leaves PatriotsTom Brady is rumored to want to test the free agency market and Clay Travis believes his hometown Tennessee Titans are the best landing spot for Brady if he were...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Marty83461594

Marty Kurt Warner to Tom Brady: If you leave Patriots, join Titans instead of AFC West team https://t.co/tYUcQiFtRO via @usatoday 1 week ago

HeartofNFL

Heart of NFL Kurt Warner to Tom Brady: If you leave Patriots, join Titans instead of AFC West team → https://t.co/G1fQQrybF0 https://t.co/PYS5elD9Jr 1 week ago

BoclairSports

David Boclair Hall of Fame quarterback sees the #Titans as the best fit for TB12 ... if he decides to leave New England. #NFL… https://t.co/uRpimzRJ6y 1 week ago

usatodaynfl

USA TODAY NFL Kurt Warner has some advice for Tom Brady if the QB chooses to leave the Patriots: https://t.co/GH8nWvOWDv 1 week ago

BoclairSports

David Boclair Hall of Fame quarterback sees the #Titans as the best sport for TB12 ... if he decides to leave New England. #NFL… https://t.co/JMeGsrrKyA 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.