Joe Biden leads in South Carolina, but Bernie Sanders still the favourite to win Super Tuesday

CBC.ca Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders is the Democratic front-runner, but a win by former vice-president Joe Biden in Saturday’s South Carolina primary could give him a boost ahead of next week's decisive Super Tuesday contests.
News video: Biden Leads Bernie In South Carolina

Biden Leads Bernie In South Carolina 00:30

 Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are locked in a tight contest in South Carolina. That's according to a new NBC News/Marist poll ahead of the state's Democratic primary Saturday. Biden gets the support of 27 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in South...

Biden, Sanders Prepare For Next Round Of Primary Elections [Video]Biden, Sanders Prepare For Next Round Of Primary Elections

More than 300 delegates are up for grabs Tuesday as voters in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington go to the polls.

VP Picks: Biden And Bernie [Video]VP Picks: Biden And Bernie

Bernie and Biden are currently battling for the Democratic presidential nomination. Many are beginning to wonder about the nominee's vice-presidential pick, reports Business Insider. Their selections..

It's a 2-way fight between Biden and Sanders

It's a 2-way fight between Biden and SandersThe race to win the Democratic Party's nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the November election has virtually narrowed down to a two-way contest...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CBS NewsIndiaTimes

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Democratic Primary; Sanders Is Distant Second

Joe Biden is the winner of the Democratic primary in South Carolina, thanks to the support of the African American voters in the state. With 17% of the...
The Wrap

bcsalvador

Bennett Salvador RT @CBSEveningNews: While Sen. Bernie Sanders leads nationally, he still trails former VP Joe Biden in South Carolina. Biden’s support was… 3 hours ago

Eagleton_RU

Eagleton Institute “But Biden by the same token has really strong leads among black voters as we saw in South Carolina; that’s going t… https://t.co/fDrUh1063e 3 hours ago

Moryarti132

Wise old Man 🏳️‍🌈 @littledeekay @BernieSanders He leads biden in Latino, Asian, LGBTQ, and young voters. And in california Bernie lea… https://t.co/WnaH1U8sbe 6 hours ago

TyghWalker

Tygh Walker @mcclure111 Biden beat the spread. Surprise victories are always pretty great for the winner. CA results also don'… https://t.co/Fyube5HTRp 7 hours ago

lulu111593

Lulu Garcia RT @diane_lesher: Of course this poll shows Biden in the lead. Look at the ages of the respondants: 43% were over 65. This is the only grou… 10 hours ago

waydelsew

Adele Cox RT @joncoopertweets: BOOM!! Joe Biden has a massive 18-point lead (35% support) over his Democratic presidential primary opponents in South… 11 hours ago

cin60119002

cin❌forTrump! RT @EdRollins: 4 South Carolina primary takeaways: 1. Joe Biden’s campaign gets off life support 2. Bernie’s surge nonexistent in SC but… 12 hours ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: Democratic candidates make final pitches in South Carolina as Biden leads polls https://t.co/4uU8sgu1ft 14 hours ago

