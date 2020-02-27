Global  

Northern Ireland has much to gain from visit by Pope Francis

Northern Ireland has much to gain from visit by Pope FrancisThe last time a Papal visit was planned to include Northern Ireland it was shelved, chiefly because of the actions of the IRA. The murder of Lord Mountbatten and the deaths of 18 soldiers ambushed outside Warrenpoint led the Vatican and Irish authorities to think again about Pope John Paul II going to Armagh. Instead, he delivered his message of peace from across the border at Drogheda before a massive crowd. To this day, his words must resonate with those who were there. "On my knees I beg you to turn away from the paths of violence and return to the ways of peace." Thirty-five years later, Northern Ireland has turned away from most paths of violence. Its political leaders have...
'I know your pain' - mum of Madrid train bomb victim attends Northern Ireland Troubles memorial

'I know your pain' - mum of Madrid train bomb victim attends Northern Ireland Troubles memorialThe mother of a Spanish student killed in the 2004 Madrid train bombings has made her first visit to Northern Ireland to bring the message that "your pain is our...
Belfast Telegraph

Catholic parish hosts ecumenical Ash Wednesday service in N Ireland

Belfast, Northern Ireland, Feb 27, 2020 / 04:59 pm (CNA).- While Northern Ireland has long faced religious disputes, an ecumenical celebration of Ash Wednesday...
CNA Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

