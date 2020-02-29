Global  

Kerr collects first silverware with Chelsea in front of record crowd

The Age Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Matildas star Sam Kerr has played a big role in Chelsea's winning goal in stoppage time which secured them their maiden Women's Continental League Cup title.
