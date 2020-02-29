Deas scores 16, sparks La Salle past St. Bonaventure, 73-65

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Isiah Deas had 16 points as La Salle defeated Saint Bonaventure 73-65 on Saturday. Sherif Kenney had 14 points for La Salle (14-14, 5-11 Atlantic 10 Conference). David Beatty added 11 points. Saul Phiri had 11 points and seven rebounds. Christian Ray had 6 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Lofton had 17 […]


