Germany's Seehofer touts expert panel on Islamophobia after Hanau killings

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
An expert group to tackle Islamophobia in Germany has been floated by Chancellor Angela Merkel's interior minister. The move follows a racist multiple shooting last week and precedes an integration summit in Berlin.
‘If I go outside will someone hurt me?’: Shock, fear in Germany [Video]‘If I go outside will someone hurt me?’: Shock, fear in Germany

Police presence across Germany increased - especially at ‘sensitive’ places like mosques - after the Hanau tragedy.

