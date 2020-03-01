Ondrasek, Pomykal score in FC Dallas’ opening win over Union

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Zdenek Ondrasek and Paxton Pomykal scored and Jesse Gonzalez made three saves to help FC Dallas beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Saturday night in their MLS season opener. Ondrasek opened the scoring in the 61st minute on a shot from the center of the box. Pomykal connected ion the first […]


