Ondrasek, Pomykal score in FC Dallas’ opening win over Union

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Zdenek Ondrasek and Paxton Pomykal scored and Jesse Gonzalez made three saves to help FC Dallas beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Saturday night in their MLS season opener. Ondrasek opened the scoring in the 61st minute on a shot from the center of the box. Pomykal connected ion the first […]
