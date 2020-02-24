Global  

Marincin gets rare goal, Maple Leafs beat Canucks 4-2

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Martin Marincin scored a rare goal to put Toronto ahead in the third period, and the Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday night. Frederik Gauthier, Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman also scored to help the Maple Leafs win for the fourth time in five games. Frederik Andersen stopped 25 […]
News video: NHL Highlights | Canucks @ Maple Leafs 2/29/2020

NHL Highlights | Canucks @ Maple Leafs 2/29/2020 02:34

 Extended highlights of the Vancouver Canucks at the Toronto Maple Leafs

Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs [Video]Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs

After the Carolina Hurricanes lost both their goalies to injuries during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, zamboni driver David Ayres suited up and took the ice as their emergency backup goalie.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:10Published


Marincin's rare goal lifts Leafs past Canucks to extend winning streak

Defenceman Martin Marincin scored a rare goal to put the Maple Leafs ahead in the third period, and Toronto held on to beat the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
CBC.ca

LISTEN IN: Panthers forward Noel Acciari is mic’d vs. Maple Leafs in his 1st ever 20-goal season

LISTEN IN: Panthers forward Noel Acciari is mic’d vs. Maple Leafs in his 1st ever 20-goal seasonLISTEN IN: (full-game comp) Florida Panthers forward Noel Acciari is mic'd for vs. Maple Leafs in his 1st ever 20-goal season.
FOX Sports

