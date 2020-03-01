Global  

Warriors snap 8-game skid. beating Suns 115-99

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
PHOENIX (AP) — Eric Paschall scored 25 points, Damion Lee added 20 and the Golden State Warriors snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 115-99 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. Golden State trailed for most of the game but went on a 16-0 late in the third quarter and had a 92-81 […]
