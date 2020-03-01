Global  

Cancelling a trip during the coronavirus outbreak? Your travel insurance may not cover the cost

CBC.ca Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
As the coronavirus spreads, Canadians may start rethinking their travel plans. But, depending on what type of travel insurance you have, pulling the plug could be costly. Here's what you need to know before you cancel or book a trip.
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Navigating travel plans amid coronavirus outbreak

Navigating travel plans amid coronavirus outbreak 01:46

 Amid that coronavirus outbreak, some travelers are considering canceling trips overseas. Travel insurance agents encourage people to buy "cancel for any reason" policies to be protected in cases such as these.

