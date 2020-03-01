Cancelling a trip during the coronavirus outbreak? Your travel insurance may not cover the cost
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () As the coronavirus spreads, Canadians may start rethinking their travel plans. But, depending on what type of travel insurance you have, pulling the plug could be costly. Here's what you need to know before you cancel or book a trip.
Amid that coronavirus outbreak, some travelers are considering canceling trips overseas. Travel insurance agents encourage people to buy "cancel for any reason" policies to be protected in cases such as these.
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium have rescheduled their state trip to Italy following the outbreak of coronavirus cases. The reigning monarchs were... Just Jared Also reported by •Seattle Times •The Wrap •Reuters
