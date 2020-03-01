Global  

No kissing please, we're Swiss, minister urges over coronavirus

Reuters Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Swiss people should consider dropping the everyday greeting of kissing each other on the cheeks, to avoid spreading the coronavirus, Switzerland's Health Minister Alain Berset said in remarks published on Sunday.
