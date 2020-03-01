Global  

Bushfire relief for business, farms slows as politicians bicker over rules

The Age Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Less than a fifth of small business grants for bushfire-stricken communities has been approved for payment, with the clean-up expected to last for months.
