CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 20 rebounds and six assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 93-85 on Sunday for their sixth straight win. Brook Lopez added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bucks, who've won 20 of their last 22 games and improved to a league-best 52-8