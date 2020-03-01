Global  

Pete Buttigieg drops out of US presidential race

SBS Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Former mayor Pete Buttigieg will suspend his campaign for US president, a campaign aide for the Democratic contender says.
News video: Pete Buttigieg drops out of presidential race ahead of Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg drops out of presidential race ahead of Super Tuesday 01:37

 Pete Buttigieg suspended his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination ahead of Super Tuesday.

Homophobes are celebrating Pete Buttigieg leaving the presidential race as a ‘blessing for the nation’

A Christian group is celebrating after Pete Buttigieg withdrew from the presidential race, calling his decision a “blessing” because his sexuality is...
PinkNews

With Buttigieg out, the Stop Sanders campaign has begun

With Buttigieg out, the Stop Sanders campaign has begunThe announcement by former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg that he is ending his presidential campaign after just four Democratic primaries was surprising. But the...
WorldNews

