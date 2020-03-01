Talbot makes 38 saves, Flames beat Panthers 3-0

Global  

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cam Talbot made 38 saves, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the Florida Panthers 3-0 Sunday. TJ Brodie and Milan Lucic also scored for the Flames, and Mark Giordano had three assists. Sam Montembault stopped 25 shots for the Panthers, who have lost a […]
 Cam Talbot stopped all 38 shots he faced to lead the Flames to a 3-0 victory against the Panthers

