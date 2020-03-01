Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Johnny Gaudreau > Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau dedicates goal to grandfather who died the day before

Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau dedicates goal to grandfather who died the day before

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Calgary Flames star Johnny Gaudreau, who scored in the first period against the Florida Panthers, revealed that his grandfather had died on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Talbot makes 38 saves, Flames beat Panthers 3-0

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cam Talbot made 38 saves, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the Florida Panthers 3-0 Sunday. TJ Brodie...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

Flames shutout Panthers as Florida loses 3rd straight game

Cam Talbot made 38 saves, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the Florida Panthers on Sunday.
CBC.ca Also reported by •FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pogbachamp

Kron RT @pogbachamp: Kailer Yamamoto is what Calgary Flames fans think Johnny Gaudreau is 5 hours ago

PlusPuck

PuckPlus Mark Giordano assisted thrice. Johnny Gaudreau’s 1 goal & 1 assist. Elias Lindholm got 200th career assist with an… https://t.co/Ybo1r67Bmp 15 hours ago

ven_blog

Tweet Interesantes Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau dedicates goal to grandfather who died the day before https://t.co/0oPMDudoyc :) https://t.co/JthUaPBlxs 1 day ago

pogbachamp

Kron Kailer Yamamoto is what Calgary Flames fans think Johnny Gaudreau is 2 days ago

HockeyPoshMark

PoshMark Hockey Finds JOHNNY GAUDREAU CALGARY FLAMES JERSEY $75 https://t.co/za8s4hsNQm 2 days ago

BCHockey

BC Hockey RT @NHLdotcom: Johnny Gaudreau's first-period goal for the Flames on Sunday meant more than the previous 16 he had scored this season, and… 2 days ago

nhltay21

Joe Tay RT @NHLdotcom: Cam Talbot made 38 saves, and the Flames won 3-0 to hand the Panthers their seventh consecutive home loss. Johnny Gaudreau… 2 days ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Johnny Gaudreau's first-period goal for the Flames on Sunday meant more than the previous 16 he had scored this sea… https://t.co/ezHDFwPNAI 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.