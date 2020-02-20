Global  

Mike Trout hits golf ball impossibly far at Topgolf event

Monday, 2 March 2020
Mike Trout put his golf game on display, absolutely crushing a ball on a drive during an event at an Arizona Topgolf.
News video: Mike Trout absolutely crushed this golf ball

Mike Trout absolutely crushed this golf ball 00:31

 Even at the golf range, Mike Trout is a beast

New Jersey Native Crushes Golf Ball In Viral Video [Video]New Jersey Native Crushes Golf Ball In Viral Video

Millville's Mike Trout has a hidden talent.

LA Sports Awards Tonight in Beverly Hills [Video]LA Sports Awards Tonight in Beverly Hills

Cody Bellinger and Mike Trout are expected to attend the event.

Angels' Mike Trout absolutely destroys golf ball at charity event

Watching the Angels superstar hit golf balls is just as entering as watching him hit baseballs
wordship9 RT @ForePlayPod: The only thing Mike Trout hits harder than baseballs are golf***https://t.co/sJZx1z3X6r 3 hours ago

Golf Ball Finder RT @jhysko01: WTH? Mike Trout hits the ball off property at Top Golf, Scottsdale. https://t.co/KB6D1zOsgy 4 days ago

3 Beans 🇺🇸 KAG2020 WTH? Mike Trout hits the ball off property at Top Golf, Scottsdale. https://t.co/KB6D1zOsgy 4 days ago

Telegraph Sport When baseball superstar Mike Trout hits a golf ball, it stays hit! (🎥: @Angels) https://t.co/ASj5xTRDpL 4 days ago

Aileen Carrasco RT @AZSports: Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout sent this golf ball to the stars while at Top Golf in Scottsdale. https://t.co/52c… 4 days ago

98.7 Arizona Sports Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout sent this golf ball to the stars while at Top Golf in Scottsdale. https://t.co/52ci0umRB5 4 days ago

Shelby Webre So, let me get this straight. Mike Trout hits dingers quite regularly. And people are amazed that he can also hit t… https://t.co/gbSzEI2G4i 4 days ago

zac Russell Mike trout just casually walks up to a golf tee and hits the buhJesus out of the ball... now let’s see ol hefty lef… https://t.co/L2WGzrpS4w 4 days ago

