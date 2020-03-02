Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Boris Johnson > Boris Johnson to chair coronavirus Cobra meeting as UK cases reach 36

Boris Johnson to chair coronavirus Cobra meeting as UK cases reach 36

WorldNews Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Boris Johnson to chair coronavirus Cobra meeting as UK cases reach 36The Prime Minister is to chair an emergency Cobra meeting on coronavirus following a weekend which saw the number of people infected in the UK climb to 36. Boris Johnson is expected to warn ministers that Covid-19 will present a “significant challenge” to the country as he finalises a new battle plan by the Government. Scotland declared its first case, while 12 new patients were diagnosed in England on Sunday, when the Health Secretary admitted it was “inevitable” coronavirus would continue to spread. (PA Graphics) Matt Hancock would not rule out following China’s lead in shutting down cities if the Covid-19 outbreak escalates. Mr Johnson, who has faced...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Significant expansion' of coronavirus possible in UK

'Significant expansion' of coronavirus possible in UK 02:28

 Boris Johnson warned there could be a “very significant expansion” of the number of cases of the virus in the UK.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Cases In N.Y. State Surpass 100 [Video]Coronavirus Cases In N.Y. State Surpass 100

The coronavirus outbreak continues to spread. There are now 105 cases across New York, including a new case in New York City and the first case in Suffolk County. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:08Published

Delaware County Officials: No New Cases Of Coronavirus [Video]Delaware County Officials: No New Cases Of Coronavirus

Delaware County declared a state of emergency on Saturday following the announcement of one presumed case of coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Four more new cases of coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday by the Government

Four more new cases of coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday by the GovernmentChief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty says the total number of cases in UK risen to 40 as Boris Johnson chairs emergency Cobra meeting
Gloucester Citizen

Johnson to chair emergency coronavirus meeting after UK’s third death

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency meeting of senior ministers to discuss the country’s response to the coronavirus crisis following the...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Adeola0503

Adeola🌹 • It was reported today that Government ministers are planning for a death toll as high as 100,000 people. • Boris… https://t.co/gNg8O5dYXv 7 hours ago

JanetHelenPH

Janet Helen Phillips RT @DoctorsInUnite: “The UK appears woefully unprepared for #coronavirus“ says @keepnhspublic chair and Doctors in Unite member Dr John Pun… 1 day ago

glennthewatcher

TheWatcher/ “'Highly likely' Covid-19 spread in UK will be 'significant', No 10 says Boris Johnson is due to chair a meeting o… https://t.co/WKK5OVyaCg 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.