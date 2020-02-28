Global  

Fighting between Turkey and Syria escalates as refugees mass at border to Europe

WorldNews Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Fighting between Turkey and Syria escalates as refugees mass at border to EuropeKastanies — Thousands of migrants and refugees massed at Turkey's western frontier Sunday, trying to enter Greece by land and sea after Turkey said its borders were open to those hoping to head to Europe. In Syria, Turkish troops shot down two Syrian warplanes after the Syrian military downed a Turkish drone, a major escalation in the direct conflict between Syrian and Turkish forces. Turkey's decision to ease border restrictions came amid a Russia-backed Syrian government offensive into Syria's northwestern Idlib province. That offensive has killed dozens of Turkish troops and led to a surge of nearly a million Syrian civilians fleeing the fighting toward Turkey's sealed border. Turkey...
News video: Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses

 The killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria has moved the NATO ally ever closer to direct conflict with Russia. As the two sides consider their next moves, Turkey is also pressuring its own allies by allowing the tide of migrants and refugees to cross its border into Europe once more. Matthew...

Episode 296 - Ten Minutes on Turkey [Video]Episode 296 - Ten Minutes on Turkey

Today&apos;s episode will let you hear directly from the leaders involved about the true state of things in Syria, including Dave Eubank, the Turkish UN Ambassador, Mike Pompeo and more. The media..

Syrian refugees wait to cross into Greece [Video]Syrian refugees wait to cross into Greece

Refugees from Syria are among thousands now at Turkey's western border, hoping to enter Greece.

