Washington reports second coronavirus death in US

WorldNews Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Washington reports second coronavirus death in USWashington: The US state of Washington on Sunday confirmed second death case by coronavirus infection. Public health officials in King County, Washington, said a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died on Saturday at Evergreen Health Hospital in Kirkland, CNN reported. It is the same facility where officials witnessed the nation’s first coronavirus death on Saturday. The first US death in Washington state was a man in...
News video: Washington State Confirms Second Death In U.S. Due To Coronavirus

Washington State Confirms Second Death In U.S. Due To Coronavirus 00:37

 Health officials in Washington state said on Sunday a second person infected with the coronavirus had died there. The news comes as New York’s governor said his state confirmed its first case of the illness. The Washington death was in the Seattle area and was reported on the website of the...

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin [Video]Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says a second person has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Matt Hancock confirms fourth UK Covid-19 death [Video]Matt Hancock confirms fourth UK Covid-19 death

Medical experts and the Government are still attempting to contain the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases in the UK rose to more than 300 and the death toll reached four. As of 9am on Monday,..

Iraq reports second coronavirus death in Baghdad

Iraq reported late on Wednesday its second coronavirus death in the capital Baghdad, the health ministry said in a statement published by the state news agency.
Reuters

Second Coronavirus death in UK as man in his 80s passes away in hospital

Second Coronavirus death in UK as man in his 80s passes away in hospitalThe man – who had underlying health conditions – tested positive for coronavirus shortly before his death on March 5.
Daily Record

