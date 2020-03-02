Washington reports second coronavirus death in US

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Washington: The US state of Washington on Sunday confirmed second death case by coronavirus infection. Public health officials in Washington: The US state of Washington on Sunday confirmed second death case by coronavirus infection. Public health officials in King County , Washington, said a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died on Saturday at Evergreen Health Hospital in Kirkland , CNN reported. It is the same facility where officials witnessed the nation’s first coronavirus death on Saturday. The first US death in Washington state was a man in... 👓 View full article



