Judge overturns porn conviction of Jared Fogle associate

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has overturned the child pornography conviction of an associate of disgraced former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle who had provided evidence that led to a criminal case against Fogle. U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt ruled that the defense attorney for Russell Taylor, who was sentenced to 25 years […]
