Washington health officials ask state for $100M to respond to novel coronavirus

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
OLYMPIA — Washington public health officials are asking lawmakers for $100 million to help respond to the novel coronavirus, as the state faces a swelling number of fatalities and confirmed cases. The request comes as health officials shift their focus from containment to preparing hospitals and health care facilities for a wider spread of cases, according […]
