Military Wives have something to sing about

The Age Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
With their husbands deployed in Afghanistan, these Military Wives find solace and fulfillment in song.
News video: MILITARY WIVES movie clip - Only You

MILITARY WIVES movie clip - Only You 01:22

 MILITARY WIVES movie clip - Only You MILITARY WIVES centers on a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan. Faced with their loved ones’ absences, they come together to form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of...

Meet the man who is smashing it with his pottery business - despite only having one ARM [Video]Meet the man who is smashing it with his pottery business - despite only having one ARM

Meet the man who makes beautifully intricate pottery - despite only having one ARM.Gary Fulton lost the use of his right arm in a motorbike accident and got stuck in a dead-end telesales job.But in..

Stars of Military Wives talk singing & Spirit Animals [Video]Stars of Military Wives talk singing & Spirit Animals

Military Wives stars Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan talk syrupy songs, Cyndi Lauper and why acting and the army are similar career choices... Report by Sloanj. Like us on Facebook at..

Largsgal

Susan Harley @Andysimpson74 It was a busy busy one ... have just sat down! Went to see Military Wives after work ... if you go,… https://t.co/rdhsE32p4E 33 minutes ago

lifeatthenest

sara h 🇪🇺 @Mr_Martinez75 No sorry couldn’t fit it all on one tweet so see tweet below. It was Military Wives. Surely “somethi… https://t.co/LagueaWb87 6 days ago

