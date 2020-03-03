Heat stun Bucks 105-89, holding Antetokounmpo to 13 points

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat stand alone, the first team to beat the Milwaukee Bucks twice this season. Jae Crowder and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 points, Goran Dragic added 15 and the Heat beat the Bucks 105-89 on Wednesday night — moving to 2-0 against the NBA's best team. Bam Adebayo had 14


