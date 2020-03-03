Super Tuesday, coronavirus funding, MSNBC's big change: 5 things to know Tuesday

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published Coronavirus: 6 deaths in Seattle area, series of meetings planned for Tuesday about virus 00:45 Coronavirus latest as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday: There have been 6 deaths reported in the Seattle, Washington area and more than 100 people have tested positive. U.S. Senators plan to meet Tuesday to discuss he threat of the disease.