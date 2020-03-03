Unlikely UK will lock down cities to prevent coronavirus spread: Chief Medical Officer
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () It seems unlikely Britain will lock down any cities to prevent the spread of coronavirus but the government will keep all options available, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday.
Workers told to self-isolate due to coronavirus will receive sick pay from day one, the Prime Minister has announced, as England’s Chief Medical Officer warned that a UK epidemic is now “likely”. Boris Johnson said people who self-isolate are “helping to protect all of us by slowing the...
Australia's Chief Medical Officer will consider reducing Australia's 14-day quarantine period in the future following new scientific evidence that coronavirus... The Age Also reported by •Reuters India •Belfast Telegraph
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Daniel Negreanu@DGipper 3 weeks ago in Italy there was no issue. Today the entire country is on lock down.
Concerts being cancel… https://t.co/nTpj6W0lh3 8 hours ago
Investor News It seems unlikely Britain will lock down any cities to prevent the spread of coronavirus but the government will ke… https://t.co/9I3rF3Qoff 2 days ago
Investor News Unlikely UK will lock down cities to prevent coronavirus spread: Chief Medical Officer https://t.co/bNhy9Zki5N 2 days ago
BonneSante Unlikely UK will lock down cities to prevent coronavirus spread: Chief Medical Officer #UnlikelyOfficeBingo https://t.co/DUyaP95i2I 4 days ago
BH RT @Reuters: Unlikely UK will lock down cities to prevent coronavirus spread: Chief Medical Officer https://t.co/Ts5rRGBpV5 https://t.co/JF… 6 days ago
Times of News Europe Unlikely UK will lock down cities to prevent coronavirus spread https://t.co/W4PqpwAGUD 6 days ago
Reuters Tech News Unlikely UK will lock down cities to prevent coronavirus spread: Chief Medical Officer https://t.co/DAj8yoNx4y https://t.co/hFSuy9oEtF 1 week ago