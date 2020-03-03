Global  

Unlikely UK will lock down cities to prevent coronavirus spread: Chief Medical Officer

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
It seems unlikely Britain will lock down any cities to prevent the spread of coronavirus but the government will keep all options available, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday.
Coronavirus: Affected workers will receive sick pay from day one

Coronavirus: Affected workers will receive sick pay from day one 00:34

 Workers told to self-isolate due to coronavirus will receive sick pay from day one, the Prime Minister has announced, as England’s Chief Medical Officer warned that a UK epidemic is now “likely”. Boris Johnson said people who self-isolate are “helping to protect all of us by slowing the...

Recent related news from verified sources

Third patient dies in UK after testing positive for coronavirus

A third patient has died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •The AgeReutersJapan Today

Coronavirus symptoms emerge after five days

Australia's Chief Medical Officer will consider reducing Australia's 14-day quarantine period in the future following new scientific evidence that coronavirus...
The Age Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBelfast Telegraph

